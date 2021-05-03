Sprout Social Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETSprout Social, Inc. (SPT)SPTBy: SA News Team
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $39.73M (+30.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SPT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.