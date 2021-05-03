workiva Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ET
- workiva (NYSE:WK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $100.43M (+17.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.