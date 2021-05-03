Xilinx Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)AMDBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $812.78M (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XLNX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.