Equitrans Midstream Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 2:44 PM ETEquitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)ETRNBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-39.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $380.13M (-16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ETRN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.