Zillow Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (-2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, Z has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.