Holly Energy Partners Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 2:48 PM ETHolly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)HEPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $123.39M (-3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HEP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.