MPLX Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 2:53 PM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)MPLXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (vs. -$2.60 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.14B (+115.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MPLX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.