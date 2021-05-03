KKR Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+52.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $569.88M (+33.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KKR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.