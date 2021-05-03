Healthpeak Properties Q1 Earnings Preview

May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETHealthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK)PEAKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.39 (-12.84% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $526.89M (-9.39% Y/Y).
  • Life Science lifts Healthpeak profit amid SHOP exit.
  • Over the last 2 years, PEAK has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
