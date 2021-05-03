Axcelis Technologies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAxcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS)ACLSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $126.43M (+6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ACLS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.