Sixth Street Specialty Lending Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETSixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX)TSLXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar
- Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.52M (-2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TSLX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.