Benefitfocus Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETBenefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT)BNFTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (+47.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $60.1M (-9.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BNFT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.