Match Group Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)
- Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $650.82M (+19.5% Y/Y).
- Gross margin is estimates at 73.3% while EBITDA margin at 32.8% vs. forecasted ~33%.
- Average subscribers seen at 11.22M and ARPU at $0.63.
- Over the last 1 year, MTCH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.