Ichor Holdings Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETIchor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR)ICHRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $258.2M (+17.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICHR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.