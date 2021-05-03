Alcon Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC)ALCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.86B (+1.1% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects core gross margin of 62.3% and core operating margin of 16.4%.
  • The company is expected to provide FY21 guidance.
  • Over the last 1 year, ALC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.