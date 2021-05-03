Alcon Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC)ALCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.86B (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects core gross margin of 62.3% and core operating margin of 16.4%.
- The company is expected to provide FY21 guidance.
- Over the last 1 year, ALC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.