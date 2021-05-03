Infinera Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+77.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $331.48M (flat Y/Y).
- Expected Gross margin 35.7% vs guidance 34.0-37.0%
- Expected Operating margin (1.3%) vs guidance 0.0-(4.0%)
- Over the last 2 years, INFN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.