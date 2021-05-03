Global Payments Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

May 03, 2021 3:16 PM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)GPNBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (+12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.77B (+2.3% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect adjusted operating income of $725.4M comprising of: Merchant Solutions, $527.3M; Issuer Solutions, $188.4M; and Business and Consumer Solutions, $63.6M.
  • Over the last 2 years, GPN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 15 downward.
