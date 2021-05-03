Inspire Medical Systems Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETInspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP)INSPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.64 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $36.94M (+73.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, INSP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.