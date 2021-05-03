B2Gold Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG)BTGBy: Akanksha Bakshi
- B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $362.25M (-4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BTG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.