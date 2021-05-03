Viavi Solutions FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETViavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)VIAVBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.52M (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Non-GAAP gross margin is seen at 61% while operating margin at 18.6%.
- Over the last 2 years, VIAV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.