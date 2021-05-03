Lyft Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)LYFTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.54 (+58.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $557.12M (-41.7% Y/Y).
- Estimated Adjusted EBITDA ($138.9M) vs guidance~($135M)
- Estimated Adjusted EBITDA margin (24.9%)
- Estimated Active riders 12.8M
- Over the last 1 year, LYFT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 18 downward.