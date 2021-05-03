Upwork Q1 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETUpwork Inc. (UPWK)UPWKBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $107.21M (+28.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adjusted EBITDA of $3M
- Over the last 2 years, UPWK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.