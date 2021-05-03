ManTech Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETManTech International Corporation (MANT)MANTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.83 (+2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $649.34M (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MANT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.