TTEC Holdings Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETTTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC)TTECBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (+60.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $529.01M (+22.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTEC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.