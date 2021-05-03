Corteva Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETCorteva, Inc. (CTVA)CTVABy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+10.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.84B (-3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CTVA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.