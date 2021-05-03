Broadridge Financial Solutions FQ3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 3:20 PM ET Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (+0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.