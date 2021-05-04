Apollo Global AUM rises 1.2% in Q1 on inflows, private equity appreciation
May 04, 2021 7:27 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)APOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) assets under management grew to $461.1B during Q1, driven by mark-to-market appreciation in its private equity portfolio and fundraising it its flagship funds.
- "Our private equity portfolio is incredibly well positioned for the reopening of the U.S. economy and showed significant appreciation of +22% in the quarter," said CEO Marc Rowan.
- Q1 distributable earnings per share of 66 cents vs. Visible Alpha consensus of 57 cents; vs. 72 cents in Q4 and $ in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 fee-related earnings per share of 56 cents vs. Visible Alpha consensus of 61 cents; vs. 63 cents in Q4 2020 and cents in the year-ago quarter.
- APO shares rise 0.8% in premarket trading.
- Q1 total revenue of $2.29B increased from $1.30B in Q4 and compares with -$1.47B in Q1 2020; management fee of $457.2M increased from $446.9M in Q4 and $396.6M in Q1 2020.
- Q1 total investment income of $1.78B jumped from $768M in Q4 and -$1.92B in Q1 2020.
- Total assets under management were $461.1B vs. $455.5B at Dec. 31, 2020; performance fee-generating AUM increased to $82.3B from $68.9B in Q4 2020.
- Capital inflows of $13.4B vs. $13.3B in Q4 2020.
- Dry powder was $49.7BB at quarter-end vs. $46.8B at Dec. 31, 2020.
- Recall that during Q1, Apollo co-founder stepped down as CEO after an independent review found no evidence that he was involved with Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities.
- Conference call on May 4 at 8:30 AM ET.
