Western Union Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe Western Union Company (WU)WUBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Western Union (NYSE:WU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+2.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (flat Y/Y).
- Analysts expect operating income of $244.2M.
- Over the last 2 years, WU has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.