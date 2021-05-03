IPG Photonics Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021
- IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+172.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $328.94M (+32.0% Y/Y).
- Gross margin estimate 47.8%
- Over the last 2 years, IPGP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.