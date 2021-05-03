Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)JAZZBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.73 (+728.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $609.32M (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JAZZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.