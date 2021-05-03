Devon Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)DVNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+433.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.03B (-2.7% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect cash from operations before changes in working capital of $700.9M, and free cash flow of $206.2M.
  • Production is expected to be 495.1 Mboe/d, comprising of- Oil 263.1 Mbbl/d; Gas 792.6 Mmcf/d; and NGLs 94.4 Mbbl/d.
  • Over the last 2 years, DVN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
