Medifast Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETMedifast, Inc. (MED)MEDBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Medifast (NYSE:MED) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.72 (+40.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $281.99M (+58.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MED has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.