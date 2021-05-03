Leidos Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 3:26 PM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)LDOSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.47 (+23.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.25B (+12.5% Y/Y).
- Estimated Non-GAAP operating income $318.3M
- Estimated Non-GAAP operating margin 9.9%
- Over the last 2 years, LDOS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.