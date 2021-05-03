LivePerson Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETLivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)LPSNBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+63.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $103.58M (+32.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPSN has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.