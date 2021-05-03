KAR Auction Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 3:28 PM ETKAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR)KARBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- KAR Auction (NYSE:KAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $555.39M (-14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KAR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.