Cheniere Energy Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 3:29 PM ETCheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)LNGBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-34.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.88B (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Adjusted EBITDA of $1.03B.
- Over the last 1 year, LNG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.