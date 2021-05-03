Hyatt Hotels Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)HBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.30 (-271.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $473.74M (-52.3% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect comparable system RevPAR -45.2%
  • Over the last 2 years, H has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.
