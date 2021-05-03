STAG Industrial Q1 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)STAGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.48 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $130.82M (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STAG has beaten FFO estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revision and 0 downward.