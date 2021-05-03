GreenSky Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETGreenSky, Inc. (GSKY)GSKYBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $131.1M (+8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GSKY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.