DuPont Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 3:35 PM ETDuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)DDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- DuPont (NYSE:DD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.86B (-26.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adj. EBITDA of $964.3M (guided $950-$970M).
- Over the last 2 years, DD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.