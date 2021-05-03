Sysco Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 3:36 PM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)SYYBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.97B (-12.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 18.4% and operating margin of 2.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, SYY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.