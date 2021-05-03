ConocoPhillips Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 3:42 PM ETConocoPhillips (COP)COPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+17.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.3B (+34.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Production of 1492 Mboe/d; and Cash from operations of $2.26B.
- Over the last 2 years, COP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.