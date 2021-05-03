Cummins Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 3:44 PM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)CMIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.49 (+9.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.35B (+6.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect EBITDA of $834.8M.
- Over the last 1 year, CMI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.