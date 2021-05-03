Ryman Hospitality Properties Q1 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 3:45 PM ETRyman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)RHPBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is -$0.66 (vs. Q1 2020 FFO: $0.59) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $115.62M (-63.06% Y/Y)
- Over the last 1 year, RHP has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revision and 0 downward.