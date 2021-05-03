Eaton Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 3:45 PM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN)ETNBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.55B (-5.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Operating profit of $534.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, ETN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.