Xylem Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 3:47 PM ETXylem Inc. (XYL)XYLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+65.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+4.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Operating income of $101.3M.
- Over the last 2 years, XYL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.