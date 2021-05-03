Cheniere Energy Partners Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 03, 2021 3:49 PM ETCheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP)CQPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-23.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.89B (+9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CQP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Cheniere Energy Partners: Ready For The Post-Pandemic Rebound