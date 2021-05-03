Despite spinoff from Merck, Organon unit expected to continue revenue decline this year
May 03, 2021
- As Merck (NYSE:MRK) prepares to spin off its Organon unit into a separately traded company next month, pro-forma revenue for the unit is expected to decline, continuing a trend that has been ongoing for several years.
- During an investor presentation today, Organon Chief Financial Officer Matt Walsh said that 2021 estimated pro-forma revenue is expected to be $6.1B-$6.4B, down from $6.6B last year.
- Although Organon is focused on women's health and biosimilars, other drugs that fall under its umbrella, such as Nasonex and Zetia/Vytorin, have lost patent exclusivity, eating into revenues.
- The company also says that COVID-19 cost the company $400M, particularly in the long-acting reversible contraceptive segment, and its Nexplanon implant.
- However, the company says it is targeting more than $1B in Nexplanon sales potential as patent exclusivity runs through 2027.
- Organon also has a modest biosimilar portfolio. Company executives pointed out that because this market is still in its infancy, there is the potential to double revenues in this area by 2025.
- Organon currently controls 20% of the fertility market (Merck KGaA is the dominant player with a 42% share), but the company wants a larger slice of the pie, with an eye towards China, which has an infertility rate of 15%-20% -- $40M-50M women.
- Merck shares closed up 2% to $75.98.