National Retail Properties boosts 2021 guidance after Q1 earnings beat
May 04, 2021 8:48 AM ETNational Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)NNNBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) boosts its 2021 adjusted FFO per share guidance based on continued high occupancy, rent collections, a solid quarter of acquisitions, and the strength of its balance sheet, its CEO said.
- Sees 2021 adjusted FFO per share of $2.91-$2.96 vs. previous guidance of $2.77-$2.84 and consensus estimate of $2.60.
- "Our acquisition pipeline of direct sale-leaseback transactions with our relationship tenants continues to grow, and with over $300M of cash in the bank, zero balance drawn on our line of credit, no material debt maturities until 2024, and an average debt duration of over 13 years, we are well positioned to fund our 2021 acquisition guidance with the available capital on hand," said CEO Jay Whitehurst.
- Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 76 cents vs. the average analyst estimate of 64 cents; up from 69 cents in Q4 and 71 cents in Q1 2020.
- Q1 revenue of $179.8M vs. $167.1M consensus estimate, $163.3M in Q4 and $175.1M in Q1 2020.
- Occupancy level was 98.3%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years, at March 31, 2021 as compared with 98.5% at Dec. 31, 2020.
- As of April 28, 2021, NNN collected ~97% of rent originally due in Q1 and ~98% of rent originally due in April.
- NNN has entered into rent deferral lease amendments with certain tenants for an aggregate $51.3M and $4.68M of rent originally due for the years ended Dec. 31, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2021, respectively.
- ~$3.3M of deferred rent was repaid in 2020 and ~$10.8M of deferred rent was repaid in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- $105.6M of property investments include the acquisition of 29 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of ~355K square feet at an initial cash yield of 6.4%.
- Sold 11 properties for net proceeds of $17.6M, producing $4.3M of gains on sales.
- Conference call at 10:30 AM ET.
- Previously (May 4): National Retail Properties FFO beats by $0.05, beats on revenue