Impossible Foods wins key court case on use of heme

May 03, 2021 4:01 PM ETImpossible Foods (IMPF)IMPFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • A federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld a decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the use of soy leghemoglobin as a color additive by Impossible Foods (IMPF) with its alternative meat patties.
  • Soy leghemoglobin or heme is described as a red, genetically modified ingredient that gives the Impossible Burger its meat-like flavor. The use of heme has meant additional regulatory hurdles for Impossible Foods and prevented it from a smooth rollout into China and the European Union.
  • Bloomberg reports that the market for plant-based meat is forecast to grow to $450B by 2040 to account for a quarter of the total meat market.
  • Last month, a report indicated that Impossible Foods was looking to go public in the next year either through an IPO or SPAC deal.
